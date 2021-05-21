newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Find natural way to keep bugs at bay -- Dan Johnson

madison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am alarmed at the proliferation of mosquito control services. They promise to keep your yard free of pesky insects in an environmentally safe manner. Safe for what? If the treatment kills mosquitoes and ticks, it also could harm pollinators. It could be toxic to cats and, if it gets into the water, fish.

madison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Natural Ingredients#Safe Water#Free Water#Natural Neurotoxins#Pesky Insects#Insect Eating Birds#Pollinators#Beneficial Species#Excess Vegetation#Chemicals#Monarch Caterpillars#Cats#Mosquito Control Services#Repellents#Citronella#Active Ingredients#Standing Water#Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
VirusEurekAlert

How one of the oldest natural insecticides keeps mosquitoes away

DURHAM, N.C. -- With mosquito season upon us, people are stocking up on repellents to prevent itchy bites. Bug repellents are important because they don't just protect against the buzzing, blood-sucking little pests -- they also safeguard against the diseases they carry, which kill some 700,000 people worldwide each year.
AnimalsPortsmouth Times

Plants that can keep bugs away from outdoor living spaces

Outdoor living spaces have become increasingly popular among homeowners in recent years, and that popularity grew even more over the last year. As social distancing guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged people to stay home as much as possible, a desire for accessible, enjoyable outdoor spaces grew. A 2020 study of Google trends data from the home decor retailer Living Spaces found that searches for items such as patio daybeds and small-space outdoor furniture grew by more than 200 percent between the early part of 2020 and the middle of the year.
GardeningPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

7 Beautiful Plants That Also Help Keep The Bugs Away

While you're at your favorite greenhouse, pick up a few of these plants to help repel mosquitoes and bugs, and make your summer nights a lot more enjoyable. You can thank us later. Bugs, including mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, and flies, can spread malaria, yellow fever, Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and Lyme....
Animalspurewow.com

The 15 Best Mosquito Repellents to Keep Those Pesky Bugs Away

Warmer months bring killer barbecues, awesome playlists and delicious cocktails, plus a slew of new trends to adopt. On the flip side though, tiny creatures such as gnats, hornets and—worst of all—mosquitos also come out to play. They bite you when you’re lounging outside, they’re at your heels when you go hiking and heaven forbid one gets stuck indoors and buzzes in your ear as you try to go to sleep! Put a kibosh to all that with one (or more) of the 15 best mosquito repellent products below.
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The 8 Best Bug Zappers to Keep Insects from Invading Your Space

Whether you prefer to do your outdoor entertaining on sunny spring days or warm summer nights, there’s one thing that almost everyone can agree on: Getting targeted by an invasion of stinging, chomping insects really bites (no pun intended). Few things ruin a relaxing evening on the deck faster than constantly swatting pests who see your family and guests as an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Gardeningthebendmag.com

Control Garden Pests AND Keep Bees Safe

Words by: Wyatt of Gill Garden Center + Landscape Co. I always make it a point to garden in a way that works with nature and promotes life. Using the least toxic products when I have a problem or a pest in the garden is a big part of that equation. All pesticides and fungicides are killers, organic or not, so it is important to choose a product that is selective in what it kills. Bee Safe 3 in 1 Garden Spray is relatively new here at Gill’s and has quickly become one of my favorites for a few reasons:
Norcross, GAGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Keeping stored product pests at bay

In our homes, we store food in our pantries and refrigerators for use at meals. Many homeowners discover that they are not the only ones who want to consume the food but numerous insects that love to feast on it. Often when homeowners find these insects, they are puzzled as...
AnimalsConcord Monitor

Insects: Friends or foes?

It’s spring, and insects are hatching, flying, and munching. Contrary to what you may think, most are not a problem for your garden. There are over a million named insect species and many – perhaps most – co-evolved with flowering plants. They pollinate our crops and do many wonderful things for us.
AnimalsHartford Courant

How to keep squirrels out of the garden

While squirrels may be cute and fun to watch, they may not be great for your garden. Not only do squirrels eat plants, but they also tend to dig up flower bulbs. Thankfully, squirrels tend to leave frequented areas alone. So, if you’re in and out of your garden every day, they are less likely to make trouble. However, that may not be enough for determined squirrels. But there are plenty of ways to keep squirrels out of your garden.
AnimalsAllentown Morning Call

How to keep summer bugs off your patio

Summer is a time to get outside and socialize while the weather is pleasant. If you’re fortunate enough to have a patio, you may enjoy having dinner outside, spending evenings enjoying a cocktail or entertaining on your patio. Unfortunately, patios are an attractive place for unwanted guests: bugs. Mosquitos, bees, spiders, flies and other bugs come out in droves when the weather warms up.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

Tell Bees to Buzz Off With These Natural Bee Repellents

Bees are a great way to improve our garden ecosystems, but you don’t always want them buzzing around the yard, especially if you have children who might be allergic. With summer right around the corner, many homeowners might be looking for ways to keep bees at arm’s length. Still, finding an all-natural bee repellent that doesn’t outright kill these beneficial buggers isn’t always easy. Thankfully, we have a few good suggestions.
Animalsmountainviewtoday.ca

Use your backyard to protect Alberta's native bees

Raising honeybees may have transformed into a popular backyard hobby, but home-grown hives actually don't help protect Alberta's expert pollinators. Alberta is home to more than 300 native species of bees, most of which are solitary, meaning they don't live in a hive and they don't produce wax or honey. These solitary bees may work alone, but they are at least two times better at pollinating plants than honeybees, as their main objective is to collect as much pollen as possible.
Animalsnwf.org

5 Facts About Bumble Bees—and How To Help Them

If asked to name a key pollinator in the United States, you’re likely to think first of the honey bee. Native to Europe, honey bees were introduced to North America during the 1600s and have been busily pollinating our crops and other plants ever since. But native bees play critical roles as pollinators as well, and among these indigenous insects, bumble bees are champs.
AnimalsHartford Courant

How to clean a betta fish tank

Betta fish, or Siamese fighting fish, are an easy pet compared to many others. They don’t require a large tank. Additionally, you don’t need to aerate their tank because they breathe by taking gulps of air. That said, you still need to clean your betta fish’s tank. Their waste builds...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Herald

Think about your feline when fighting off summer pests

Today, I would like to start a discussion on a common-sense approach to insect and rodent control in our homes that will keep in mind the safety of our felines. Pesticides that can poison felines include: Rodenticides, herbicides applied to your lawn, and insecticides for flea control. If we take some simple, preventive measures in the war of pest control, we may never have to determine what the least toxic measure of elimination might be.
Animalslocalcommunitynews.com

Controlling insects in your garden

Many kinds of insects feed on garden plants. Insect pests damage plants in two ways. Some chew holes in the leaves, stems, roots or fruit, and some stick their beaks into the plants and suck out plant juices. Insects attack garden plants at all times of the year. Some insects...
LifestyleTree Hugger

The 10 Best Natural Odor Eliminators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. A good sense of smell can bring you joy—whether its garden fresh flowers, homemade pie, or a spring rain. But...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

9 Ways to Keep Your Yard or Property Completely Mosquito Free

After a winter spent mostly indoors, we're all itching for the chance to head outside. Whether you're playing in the garden, hosting a barbeque on the patio, soaking up nature, or camping in the great outdoors however, the warm weather always brings at least one other big source of itching: mosquitoes.
Animalscharlottenewsvt.org

Murderous plants

If you are like me, you assume that every time an insect meets a plant, that insect will eat that plant. And yes, you’ve heard of insectivorous plants, but those are typically not in your backyard. Instead, we mostly see insects eating plants: hornworms on the tomato plants, Japanese beetles on your flowers, leek moths drilling holes in your green onions, and webworms helping out in controlling wild parsnips. But, of course, insects are not always eating plants either!There are also lots of lovely things insects do, for example, pollinating—flying from flower to flower, spreading the pollen picked up at the stamens of the one to the stigmas of the others. Honey bees do that, but so do a whole lot of other insects. Together they are called pollinators. In general, plants reward these insects for their work with nectar, a sugary water that bees can make into honey through evaporation, a little like making maple syrup. But it is not always for the reward that insects pollinate flowers. There are many fascinating ways that plants can trick insects in other ways to perform this action. And while this is really interesting, it’s not really what I wanted to write about!
Belle Glade, FLWPTV

Barn owls being used as natural way to rid farms of rodents

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Dr. Richard Raid is a plant pathologist. He works at the University of Florida Everglades Research and Education Center in Belle Glade. He's making his rounds on the property. But he's not checking on plants. Instead, he's climbing a ladder to check on dozens of boxes.