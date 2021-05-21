Find natural way to keep bugs at bay -- Dan Johnson

If you are like me, you assume that every time an insect meets a plant, that insect will eat that plant. And yes, you’ve heard of insectivorous plants, but those are typically not in your backyard. Instead, we mostly see insects eating plants: hornworms on the tomato plants, Japanese beetles on your flowers, leek moths drilling holes in your green onions, and webworms helping out in controlling wild parsnips. But, of course, insects are not always eating plants either!There are also lots of lovely things insects do, for example, pollinating—flying from flower to flower, spreading the pollen picked up at the stamens of the one to the stigmas of the others. Honey bees do that, but so do a whole lot of other insects. Together they are called pollinators. In general, plants reward these insects for their work with nectar, a sugary water that bees can make into honey through evaporation, a little like making maple syrup. But it is not always for the reward that insects pollinate flowers. There are many fascinating ways that plants can trick insects in other ways to perform this action. And while this is really interesting, it’s not really what I wanted to write about!