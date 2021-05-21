Porsche Tests Mysterious Cayman Widebody

Despite the gains in engine output and highway fuel economy, Porsche-philes were in an uproar when the mid-engine Cayman (and Boxster) turned away from the stalwart flat-six engines in favor of two new turbocharged flat-fours in 2017. Even the Cayman GTS came with one. The only way to get a naturally aspirated six-cylinder Cayman was with the pricey Cayman GT4. The GT4 was and is widely praised for its track-focused demeanor and trick bits—but also has diminished livability and limited availability. Add to that a modicum of conspiracy theorizing that Porsche wouldn't allow any Cayman to outperform its halo car, the 911 Carrera. The theory went that the GT4's "artificially" lower engine output, manual-only transmission (then), and too-tall gears were how Porsche hid the true potential of the Cayman. It came close but never did make the numbers of a base 911.