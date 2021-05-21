newsbreak-logo
Porsche Tests Mysterious Cayman Widebody

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
It was just a few days ago when a new prototype of the hardcore Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS was spotted racing around the Nurburgring practically naked. Now, another Cayman prototype has caught the attention of our spy photographers, and it looks unlike any other Cayman in Porsche's lineup. Spotted at the Nurburgring, the mysterious black test mule is fitted with aggressive fender flares and has a noticeably wider track than the current Cayman. To test the chassis and suspension, the fenders are filled with foam. What exactly is Porsche cooking up here?

