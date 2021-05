HARRISBURG – A new COVID-19 death has been reported in the Valley for the first time in several days, and there are over 3,100 new cases statewide. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of health said there is a new death in Snyder County, for a total of 84 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were no other new deaths reported locally (Northumberland County 347; Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths). The state also reported 58new deaths for a total of 26,334 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.