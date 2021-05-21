Listen to Heather Wixson and Brian Collins Discuss SPIRAL and the SAW Franchise on a New Episode of CORPSE CLUB

Concerning the release of 2017’s Jigsaw, it was apparent that the Saw franchise that birthed eight movies before it was running out of steam. Almost every longstanding horror franchise runs into this issue. At least, in terms of John Kramer’s (Tobin Bell) methodical revenge story that covered a lot of territories. Both before and after his death. It’s hard to keep something going when you lose your principal antagonist or if the story well has dried up, per se. The Halloween franchise has found a way to walk onto newer ground while honoring its history. Time will tell what happens with a new Paranormal Activity film. While the spirit of Kramer is alive and felt in Spiral, it’s a film that inspires to be its own entity. Even with a little social commentary peppered into a ready-made vehicle to house it in. Chris Rock pitched the story treatment to the Vice Chairman of Lionsgate and the result is something that will feel familiar; from a horror and social commentary standpoint.