Listen to Heather Wixson and Brian Collins Discuss SPIRAL and the SAW Franchise on a New Episode of CORPSE CLUB

dailydead.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Daily Dead's official podcast, Heather Wixson is joined by Brian Collins (Horror Movie A Day founder and author of Horror Movie A Day: The Book) to discuss the new film Spiral: From the Book of Saw and the previous Saw movies, including some of the franchise's most memorable traps, grisly twists, and intriguing characters. So, whether or not you always "want to play a game" or Spiral is your entry point into the franchise, sit back, relax, and enjoy this special episode of Corpse Club!

MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Spiral' Review: Chris Rock Stars in a 'Saw' Reboot That Tries to Find a New Way to Bring the Pain

All good things must come to an end, and as the “Saw” series demonstrated a decade ago, that’s true of not-so-good things as well. “Saw: The Final Chapter,” released in 2010, was supposed to be the last installment of the dismemberment-comes-to-the-megaplex franchise — a resolution that the producers stuck to for seven years. (In sequel terms, that’s a lifetime.) Inevitably, they had a relapse, but “Jigsaw” (2017), starring Tobin Bell as the Rube Goldberg torture-device serial killer who was supposedly long dead, was less a reboot than a delayed denouement, one that was greeted with very little fan enthusiasm. After eight movies, half a billion dollars at the box office, and too many gruesomely head-spinning, limb-severing mechanical-violence “games” to count, the series, like most of its victims, seemed ready to be put out of its misery.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Spiral’ Review: Chris Rock Revives the ‘Saw’ Franchise with a Twisted Eye Toward Social Justice

Legend has it that Chris Rock — of all people — stormed into the Lionsgate offices a little more than two years ago and pitched a twisted, visionary take on how to reimagine the “Saw” franchise in such “chilling detail” that studio head Joe Drake was too shaken to say no. The actual story behind what happened is a bit less dramatic: Rock sat next to a Lionsgate exec at a wedding in Brazil and casually floated the idea of starring in the tired series’ next installment, a chance encounter that paved the way to a pretty typical brainstorming session back in LA some time later.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Barley a Saw Movie At All, Spiral Disappoints Across the Board

My brain is still attempting to understand how Spiral is a Saw movie at all. Okay yes, it takes place in the same universe as the original Jigsaw killings. And the puzzle/game nature of the killings are meant to look like copycat murders, but the messages the killer leaves feature a guy in a pig mask, and there isn’t a tricycle in sight. In other words, it’s pretty clear that Spiral uses its “From the Book of Saw” tagline as a marketing ploy rather than actual connective tissue to that group of movies. About the only other similarity to the Jigsaw movies is returning director Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed installments 2-4 of the Saw franchise. So there’s that.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Handmaid's Tale star teases "completely bonkers" new Saw movie Spiral

The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella is used to some pretty dark things in Gilead, but even he wasn't prepared to enter the world of Saw. Minghella plays rookie detective William Schenk who teams up with Chris Rock's brash detective to investigate a grisly series of murders in Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Even as a fan of the series, he didn't know what to expect when reading the script.
Moviessubstreammagazine.com

‘Spiral’ Manages To Coat the ‘Saw’ Franchise With A Fresh Coat of Pertinent Paint

Concerning the release of 2017’s Jigsaw, it was apparent that the Saw franchise that birthed eight movies before it was running out of steam. Almost every longstanding horror franchise runs into this issue. At least, in terms of John Kramer’s (Tobin Bell) methodical revenge story that covered a lot of territories. Both before and after his death. It’s hard to keep something going when you lose your principal antagonist or if the story well has dried up, per se. The Halloween franchise has found a way to walk onto newer ground while honoring its history. Time will tell what happens with a new Paranormal Activity film. While the spirit of Kramer is alive and felt in Spiral, it’s a film that inspires to be its own entity. Even with a little social commentary peppered into a ready-made vehicle to house it in. Chris Rock pitched the story treatment to the Vice Chairman of Lionsgate and the result is something that will feel familiar; from a horror and social commentary standpoint.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Review: SPIRAL is a Blood-Soaked, Bold and Brilliant New Direction for the SAW Series

So, in our house, we are pretty big Saw nerds - so much so that, in the first few months of dating, my other half and I attempted a nearly impossible feat: editing the entire Saw series into one super cut all laid out in chronological order (Saw VI completely messed up our plans though, and we eventually gave up the premise all together). But the Saw series is something that has very much been a big part of my own personal horror fandom over the last (nearly) 17 years, and while Jigsaw was a serviceable entry in the franchise, I admit that I had felt a bit forlorn by the time its conclusion rolled around because the John Kramer saga had become so over-manipulated and bloated at that point, the lustre of the Saw mythos had officially lost its sheen.
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

NOC Interview: Marisol Nichols Discusses Joining the ‘Saw’ Franchise in ‘Spiral’

Marisol Nichols portrays Captain Angie Garza in the new chapter of the iconic Saw series, Spiral, which premieres in theaters on May 14. The actress is a three-time ALMA Award nominee and known for her role as Hermione Lodge on The CW’s Riverdale. Some of her other many notable credits include Teen Wolf, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Resurrection Blvd, 24, and Vegas Vacation.
Moviestheaureview.com

Interview: Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman on returning to the Saw franchise

After over a decade of vacating the director’s seat on the Saw franchise, Darren Lynn Bousman has returned to the series that gave birth to his career as a staple within the horror genre. As the latest instalment releases in cinemas across the country, Spiral: From the Book of Saw (read our review here), our own Peter Gray chatted with the filmmaker about his surreal return, the collaborative process with star Chris Rock, and how he really feels about the sequels.
MoviesPosted by
TheWeek

The Saw franchise tries to turn the page with Spiral

Can a horror franchise kill off its main villain and still retain what made it so iconic in the first place?. That's a question the Saw series has been grappling with ever since its antagonist, the Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell), died just three films into a now nine-film series. Subsequent sequels utilized increasingly convoluted means to keep Jigsaw around anyway via flashbacks and storylines he was somehow still involved in. But the latest entry, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, finally attempts a clean break.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Reviews Tease An Exciting New Chapter

With the latest entry in the horror franchise coming this weekend, the first reviews for Spiral: From The Book of Saw are in. The Saw saga has never been the kind of thing to receive universal praise and, sure enough, fans should know that this ninth entry in the series is likewise being met with a mixed reception. However, the more positive reactions are hyping it up as a “legitimately frightening” thriller.
MoviesComicBook

Spiral Star Marisol Nichols on Grounding Her Character in the Saw Franchise's Reality

Throughout the history of cops being seen in movies and TV, the strict commander of a precinct has become a trope in which we've seen countless figures bark and shout orders at their underlings, to the point that most performers portraying these roles are caricatures more than believable characters. Spiral: From the Book of Saw manages to not only take a new approach to the long-running Saw franchise, but also manages to reinvent how commanding officers are portrayed, with Marisol Nichols leaning into some of the expected, stern elements of such a stereotype, while also grounding her Captain Angie Ganza in the film's reality. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.
MoviesFirst Showing

A Writer Struggles with His Past in Thriller 'Open Your Eyes' Trailer

"Why am I here, Jason?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Open Your Eyes, a new film from Canadian filmmaker Greg A. Sager. This hasn't played at any festivals and drops on VOD at the start of June for those interested. Open Your Eyes is described as "The Shining meets The Dark Half" – the film is a genre-bending blend of thriller, mystery, drama, and horror. In a rush to complete an overdue screenplay, a screenwriter's past explodes into the present and his world begins to unravel… When he meets a neighbor from down the hall, everything begins to spin out of control, and he struggles to hold onto hope. Starring Ry Barrett and Joanna Saul, with Suzy Giannakopoulos. This looks like an intense twist on the challenge of being a writer and the challenge of holding onto your mind as everything becomes stressful. Have a look.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Review: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Is a Fresh Take On a Familiar Franchise

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the Saw franchise, is finally here, and Saw fans will want to add it to their watchlist. The movie follows Detective Zeke Banks as he, his partner William, and esteemed police veteran Marcus team up to find a serial killer terrorizing the city, echoing its gruesome past. As they investigate, Zeke soon finds himself caught in the middle of the killer’s game.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

The Ending of 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Explained

Ending Explained is a recurring series in which we explore the finales, secrets, and themes of interesting movies and shows, both new and old. This time, we crack into the climax of Spiral: From the Book of Saw and consider where this never-ending franchise can go from here. Yes, prepare for spoilers.
MoviesGamespot

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Twitter Reactions Are In

Spiral: From The Book of Saw--the ninth movie in the Saw franchise--is finally debuting in theaters soon. It releases on May 14 after seeing numerous delays because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, members of the press who have seen the film prior to its release are discussing their thoughts on the latest Saw movie.