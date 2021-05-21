Listen to Heather Wixson and Brian Collins Discuss SPIRAL and the SAW Franchise on a New Episode of CORPSE CLUB
On this episode of Daily Dead's official podcast, Heather Wixson is joined by Brian Collins (Horror Movie A Day founder and author of Horror Movie A Day: The Book) to discuss the new film Spiral: From the Book of Saw and the previous Saw movies, including some of the franchise's most memorable traps, grisly twists, and intriguing characters. So, whether or not you always "want to play a game" or Spiral is your entry point into the franchise, sit back, relax, and enjoy this special episode of Corpse Club!dailydead.com