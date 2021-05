Lester Franklin is a bad man, but he might be able to read his way toward redemption in “Walled In,” the new play premiering at the Firehouse Theatre this week. “He is not likable,” says actor Doug Blackburn, who plays Lester in the one-man show. “If he was sitting next to you at a table at a dinner party, you would hate it. My problem is I have to make him charming as hell – the charming, roguish asshole.”