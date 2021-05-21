Burlington Burn Club Lights Up the Night With Flames

The Burlington Public Library is located at 22 Sears St. For information, call 781-270-1680 or visit http://burlingtonpubliclibrary.org. HIP HIP HYDRANGEAS: 7 p.m. May 20. Hydrangeas are our secret weapon here in New England to insure drama and romance in our gardens from spring to late fall. Join Andi Ross for this complete 'how to” program, starting with identifying the hydrangeas you have in your garden, and followed by best care, pruning, watering, cutting and preserving tips. Andi is a creative landscape designer, private garden coach, educator, horticulturist, botanical artist and painter. She is dedicated to taking a sustainable approach to every facet of gardening. This program is sponsored by Burlington Garden Club, Friends of the Burlington Public Library, and The Harvard University Retirees Association. For information and to register, visit our Programs calendar at http://burlingtonpubliclibrary.org.