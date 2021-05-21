COVID-19 UPDATES: 168 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 191,068.

There are a total of 152,929 confirmed cases and 38,139 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 653,587 people have received the vaccine, and 1,189,080 total doses have been administered. 574,574 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,124. Out of the 17,124 cases, 17,054 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 229 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 17 new cases Friday There are 7 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 96 active cases and 257 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 110,466 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,736 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,333, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,408.

There are 11,751 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,669 cases among health care workers.

275 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,080.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

91 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

596 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,051 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths

Central District HealthAda

Elmore

Valley

Boise43,619

1,597

662

2568,940

455

181

107470

17

6

2

South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas2,134

7,355

2,026

386

2,491

939

1,936

54248

2,259

590

125

455

378

406

1818

127

23

11

27

24

33

0

Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark14,845

1,213

7,150

2,988

247

1,126

531

584,149

532

925

825

60

147

119

11169

4

28

30

3

14

9

0

Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte5,189

2,844

357

470

942

289

250

1663,545

2,016

339

196

264

104

115

38109

76

12

9

16

2

4

1

Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone16,221

2,673

460

559

1,0662,151

608

411

129

66209

42

10

9

34

Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis3,319

915

3,018

781

298336

334

166

275

10854

18

11

13

9

Southwest District HealthCanyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington22,606

1,410

2,028

936

258

8804,381

382

548

139

83

345298

38

37

29

4

21

TOTAL152,92938,1392,080

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.