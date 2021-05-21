COVID-19 UPDATES: 168 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 191,068.
There are a total of 152,929 confirmed cases and 38,139 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 653,587 people have received the vaccine, and 1,189,080 total doses have been administered. 574,574 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,124. Out of the 17,124 cases, 17,054 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 229 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 17 new cases Friday There are 7 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 96 active cases and 257 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 110,466 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 47,736 cases.
The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,333, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,408.
There are 11,751 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,669 cases among health care workers.
275 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,080.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 91 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 289 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 596 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,051 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
90.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise43,619
1,597
662
2568,940
455
181
107470
17
6
2
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas2,134
7,355
2,026
386
2,491
939
1,936
54248
2,259
590
125
455
378
406
1818
127
23
11
27
24
33
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark14,845
1,213
7,150
2,988
247
1,126
531
584,149
532
925
825
60
147
119
11169
4
28
30
3
14
9
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte5,189
2,844
357
470
942
289
250
1663,545
2,016
339
196
264
104
115
38109
76
12
9
16
2
4
1
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone16,221
2,673
460
559
1,0662,151
608
411
129
66209
42
10
9
34
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis3,319
915
3,018
781
298336
334
166
275
10854
18
11
13
9
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington22,606
1,410
2,028
936
258
8804,381
382
548
139
83
345298
38
37
29
4
21
TOTAL152,92938,1392,080
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.