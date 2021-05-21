newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump and his allies seize on small New Hampshire town's vote discrepancies to push lies about election outcome

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UYhO_0a7TgtGD00
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on October 25, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A local clash over the audit of state legislative vote totals in a New Hampshire town of 14,000 has turned into one of the flashpoints in the attempts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election.

The stakes, in terms of election outcomes, are low: A recount found that decades-old machines in Windham, a town north of Boston, undercounted votes for four Republican state legislative candidates by about 300 votes and showed 99 more votes for a Democratic candidate than had actually been cast. However, the four Republicans still won the seats they sought, and the Democrat lost.

The episode in Windham – which erupted into a battle over how an audit is conducted and who is hired to perform it – has illustrated how Trump and his supporters are seizing on every possible opening to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election’s outcome was tainted by widespread fraud.

Corey Lewandowski, the one-time Trump campaign manager and Windham resident, said at an event with proponents of the audit recently that he has discussed the town’s audit with Trump.

“This isn’t just about the town of Windham,” he said. “We’re seeing things take place across this entire country.”

Trump himself soon weighed in, after his supporters packed into a town selectman meeting to finalize the selection of an auditor for the state legislative races.

In a statement earlier this month, he congratulated “the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Why audit Windham’s results

The discrepancy came in a race for the state legislature in which the top-four finishing candidates would win seats. All four Republican candidates won, but Democrat Kristi St. Laurent finished in fifth by just 24 votes and requested a recount.

That recount, conducted in mid-November, revealed an alarming result: The four Republicans should have each had about 300 more votes, and St. Laurent should have received 99 less votes.

In a statement following the recount, the town of Windham said that what happened “is not obvious.” It said its vote-counting machines have been in use since the mid-1990s and were last updated in 2010.

“There is a significant human element in conducting New Hampshire elections, and a simple human error impacting the count one way or the other cannot be ruled out. However, jumping to conclusions of what caused the disparity at this point is mere speculation and conjecture,” the town said at the time.

Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a measure in April authorizing the audit of Windham’s results. At the time, Sununu insisted that it was an isolated, local incident in a state with a safe elections system.

“New Hampshire elections are safe, secure, and reliable,” Sununu said then. “Out of the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast this last year, we saw only very minor, isolated issues – which is proof our system works. This bill will help us audit an isolated incident in Windham and keep the integrity of our system intact.”

Controversy over the audit

The clash at the May 3 town selectmen meeting was over who would be selected to conduct the audit.

Town officials had decided to choose Mark Lindeman, the co-director of Verified Voting with deep expertise in election auditing.

But right-wing, pro-Trump websites, including Gateway Pundit, highlighted a letter Lindeman had signed opposing the Arizona Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s results. The letter referred to the audit as having “little value other than to stoke conspiracy theories and partisan gamesmanship – or worse.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters packed the meeting to demand that the town select Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, a consultant in the Maricopa County audit who claims to have invented technology that can detect fraudulent ballots.

One board member, Bruce Breton, advocated for Pulitzer’s selection, but was outvoted 3-1 by other selectmen and the town moved forward with Lindeman.

“Anyone who’s coming into this looking for fraud and expecting fraud and arguing that parts of the process are inherently fraudulent is already setting themselves up such that they are looking for an end result,” Windham selectman Ross McLeod said at the meeting.

After the audit started, Ken Eyring, a local conservative activist and one of the audit’s most vocal proponents, complained that livestreamed cameras observing the audit have not been on 24 hours a day and are too far away from the action.

“We’re talking about the first-in-the-nation status. We’re talking about the integrity of our votes, OK? This is the largest unexplained discrepancy in the history of our state,” Eyring told a local reporter in an interview he posted on social media. “It’s been turned into a sham at this point.”

New Hampshire voting restrictions

New Hampshire’s Republican-led state legislature has advanced bills aimed at restricting voting rights – making same-day registration and absentee voting more difficult and targeting college students’ ability to use their school IDs to vote.

State lawmakers are also weighing legislation that would effectively establish two separate elections systems in New Hampshire – one for federal races, and one for state and local races – if Congress ultimately enacts the “For the People Act,” a sweeping voting access bill backed by Democrats that has passed the House but currently has no path forward in the evenly-divided Senate. The state would keep its current rules in place for everything but federal races under the proposal, which was the subject of a state House committee hearing Wednesday.

But the voting proposals in New Hampshire have not made the same national waves as restrictive voting bills in states like Georgia, Arizona and Texas – states with much closer 2020 results and more electoral votes at stake.

New Hampshire, while crucial in the presidential nominating process due to its status as the first-in-the-nation primary state, was not a major prize in the 2020 general election: Biden won the state’s four electoral votes by 7 percentage points, drawing nearly 60,000 more votes than Trump in a state where about 800,000 ballots were cast, on his way to a 306-to-232 electoral vote victory.

The errors in Windham, though, were vexing – and Trump supporters were seizing on the discrepancies there to call the entire state’s results into question.

Lewandowski asked why the race between Biden and Trump wasn’t part of the process of reviewing the town’s results.

“Why aren’t we including the presidential race in this recount?” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

CNN

CNN

440K+
Followers
71K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Corey Lewandowski
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Legislature#Election Fraud#Democrats#Trump Supporters#Democratic Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Republicans#St Laurent#Gateway Pundit#The Arizona Senate#Arizona Senate#House#Trump Campaign#Election Outcomes#President Donald Trump#Allies#Election Auditing#Voting Rights#State Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential Electionnwprogressive.org

Republicans appear ready to move on from cheating and voter suppression to soft coups

In October of 2020, Wired Magazine ran a cover story about the presidential election that was titled American Hustle. The subheadline of the piece consisted of two parts. The first read: US elections are in the middle of a major reboot. Our democracy will come out stronger.* The second part, which was placed at the bottom of the page, read: *It just has to survive the next few weeks.
Virginia StateUS News and World Report

In Virginia, Trump's Election Lies Look Like a GOP Liability

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite. Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin,...
Georgia StateNew York Post

How Georgia Gov. Kemp rebounded after Trump nearly destroyed him

AMELIA ISLAND, FLA. — Following his loss in the presidential election last year, Donald Trump publicly berated Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. After Joe Biden won the Peach State by .23 percent — a margin of just 11,779 votes — Trump demanded Republican Kemp overturn the results, claiming election fraud. Kemp’s...
Presidential ElectionColumbian

McManus: Trump couldn’t steal the election in 2020. His allies are laying the groundwork to try again

Donald Trump’s campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons. His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along — including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to “find” the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden’s victory from being certified by Congress.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Battle for the Soul review: how Biden beat Trump – and exposed Democratic divides

On Saturday 7 November, the networks finally called the election for Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s vice-president prevailed by more than 7m votes but his margin in the electoral college was too close for comfort. The Democrats lost seats in the House and did not take control of the Senate until January, when Biden took office. America stands divided but the Democrats’ own fissures are also on display.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is the Democratic secret weapon

Democrats have a wafer-thin majority in Congress, which will be difficult to maintain in the midterm election. But President Biden and his party have a secret weapon to deploy next year and his name is Donald Trump . A new president’s party has fared badly in the midterm elections. In...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.