Columbia Women Arrested After Major Injury DUI Crash

Sonora, CA – The CHP is warning motorists that disabled vehicles should not be left for days on the shoulder of a highway, or thieves, vandals and arsonists could strike. The burned-out SUV in the image box had to be extinguished last week along Highway 108/120 near Green Springs Road in the Keystone area. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Steve Machado is a good example of why not to do that, stating, “The vehicle had been reported parked there for some time and the next call we received was that the vehicle was set on fire.”