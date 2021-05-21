Columbia Women Arrested After Major Injury DUI Crash
Sonora, CA…On May 20, 2021 at approximately 7:15pm, 37-year-old Andrea Marshall of Columbia was driving her 2005 Kia Sportage northbound on State Route 49, approaching Old Sonora Columbia Road, along with her passenger 31-year-old Anthony Reibin of Sonora. Ms. Marshall allowed her vehicle to travel off the roadway where it crashed into a tree. Both Ms. Marshall and Mr. Reibin sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment.thepinetree.net