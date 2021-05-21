Sony Interactive Entertainment Move Closer to In-Play Esports Wagering and Bitcoin Acceptance

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent for a platform that would allow users to bet on esports using physical currency, bitcoin, or even in-game items. According to a listing on PatentScope, Sony initially filed the patent in 2019, but has only published it this month. The patent itself suggests a system where viewers of livestreamed esports events, such as fighting game tournaments, would be able to bet on the outcome of matches whilst watching the action play out in real time. The system would work via a user interface overlay that could be brought up over the stream in order for the user to place their bets.