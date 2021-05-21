Sony Interactive Entertainment Move Closer to In-Play Esports Wagering and Bitcoin Acceptance
In 2019, the widely popular gaming and entertainment company Sony Interactive filed a patent that could see users bet on esports using physical currency and in-game items. But it was the month of May 2021 when the company published the news. The exciting move towards combining esports with gambling theoretics would allow fans viewing live stream esports events to bet on the tournaments whilst watching them play out in real-time.www.sportsbookreview.com