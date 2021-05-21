Clayton Kershaw criticizes MLB for efforts to change baseball: ‘Fans want to see some hits’
The 2021 MLB season has seen pitchers dominate batters in historic fashion, but not all hurlers are excited about the change. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw told reporters after Wednesday's start that while "no-hitters are cool," he believes that the frequency of them in 2021 is "probably not good for the game," according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. "Fans want to see some hits, I get that, and some action, and not too many guys striking out," Kershaw said in the report.www.dailydodgers.com