Amy Meredith Sends An FM Translator To the Dawgs …

It's the end of an era. As of Wednesday, May 19, the St. Joseph Stockyards in St. Joseph, Missouri is closed. The last auction was held that day. After 134 years in business, the business had to close for various reasons. Maybe one big reason is that the stockyards, it's land value in particular, was at peak prices and hard to pass up for selling to potential buyers according to a story in April from kq2.com. From the information gathered in the article the future at that time was uncertain. Other than the sale no plans had been released to the public about the stockyards and the land it was on.