Amy Meredith Sends An FM Translator To the Dawgs …

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2021-- Palmetto Moon, a Charleston, SC based southern lifestyle specialty retailer, announced today the company will enter its sixth state on May 1, 2021 with the grand opening of its newest store in Hoover, Alabama in the Riverchase Galleria. Additionally, as part of the company’s long-term succession planning, Palmetto Moon has restructured leadership to meet its projected growth objectives. Eric Holzer, has been named Chairman; John Thomas, has been named CEO and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Amber Dube, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. Additionally, Laura Martinez, has been promoted to Vice President of Merchandising.