Montgomery, AL

ADOL issues reminders regarding teen employment

cullmantribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. – As summer approaches, the Alabama Department of Labor is reminding employers of the regulations associated with employing teen workers. As many businesses struggle to find a sufficient number of employees, some may turn to teen workers to help fill the gap. Hiring teens can be beneficial for both the employer and the worker.  Part-time or summer jobs can provide teens with great opportunities for learning important life skills and acquiring hands-on experience, while at the same time allowing teens to earn spending money. Businesses can fill short-time seasonal jobs with workers who are only available for a limited period and can provide training to workers.

