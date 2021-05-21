newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Covid-19 Aid Centre in Mumbai to Mark Their Wedding ceremony Anniversary

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will open a covid relief centre in Mumbai to fight India’s deadly second wave, to focus on the long-term needs of the local communities. The couple made the announcement on their third year wedding anniversary, may 19 and said Archewell Foundation plans to build a Community Relief Centre in collaboration with World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Mumbai.

