The U.S. and Canada are facing off in IIHF Men's World Championship play for the 48th time. All-time, the U.S. is 2-4-1-40-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) against the Canadians. The last meeting between the two teams came at the 2019 event where Canada skated to a 3-0 preliminary-round win. The year prior, the U.S. defeated Canada twice (5-4, SOW prelim; 4-1 bronze-medal game) to not only win back-to-back meetings for the first time, but also to defeat Canada twice in a single IIHF Men's World Championship.