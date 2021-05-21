newsbreak-logo
Commentary: Alaska’s Bristol Bay and Tongass are ideal beginnings for 30×30

By Mary Catharine Martin
thecordovatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalmonState is excited to see the release of the Biden Administration’s initial report on the potential of the 30×30 initiative — a bold and necessary effort to protect 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030. While there are multiple ways to reach these goals, two landscapes in Alaska offer a critical mass of support for 30×30-scale protections: Bristol Bay and the Tongass National Forest. Protecting Bristol Bay and the Tongass will provide huge positive impact now and light the way for successful efforts elsewhere.

