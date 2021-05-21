Urban beehive arrives in downtown Fort Worth

Bees pollinating the white flowers on a Choisya Ternata (Kunal Kalra/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) The City Center towers in downtown Fort Worth brought in around 50,000 bees for an urban beekeeping project on Friday, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .

The Italian bee species supposedly have a gentle temperament and will live outdoors will live outdoors at a second-level space near Third and Calhoun streets for at least three years. The urban beehive is a first for downtown Fort Worth.

Over the summer, the bees are expected to pollinate flowers within three miles and start making honey in September. Bees typically pollinate over 130 varieties of fruit and vegetables.

This project aims to combat the decline of bee populations that is caused by pesticides, habitat loss and climate change.

According to urban beekeeper Rock Delliquanti, bees will only sting a person if they feel threatened but will mainly be busy collecting nectar and pollen.

Workshops to educate the public about bees and related topics are expected to be hosted during the year.