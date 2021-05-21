newsbreak-logo
State law stalls Hecker Pass negotiations

By Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials’ plan to negotiate with a developer on the Hecker Pass property could be delayed by months due to a recent state law. In a preliminary agenda posted on the city’s website days before the Gilroy City Council’s May 17 meeting, the council was scheduled to consider entering into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts. The Canada-based company was one of two firms that submitted proposals to the city to develop Gilroy Gardens and the surrounding Hecker Pass property into a tourist destination.

gilroydispatch.com
