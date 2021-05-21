Please Enable JavaScript

The same Republicans ranting about President Biden’s supposed socialist takeover are just fine putting free enterprise in a straitjacket when it suits them. Take Miami, the capital of the global cruise industry, where ships are prepared to sail again in July by complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers are vaccinated. Blocking the industry’s return is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last month signed an executive order banning so-called vaccine passports, and this month signed legislation that makes it illegal for any business or industry to even ask whether any customer or passenger has been vaccinated.