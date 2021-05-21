Please Enable JavaScript

newsbreak-logo
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Teacher Fired for Violating DeSantis Critical Race Theory Ban

A Florida teacher was recently fired for refusing to remove a Black Lives Matter banner from outside her classroom, a direct violation of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. “Governor DeSantis has made clear his position on CRT. It is divisive, irrational,...
Florida StateKTVZ

Florida governor DeSantis signs bill targeting social media platforms

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a swipe at Big Tech on Monday as he signed a hot-button state bill targeting how digital platforms moderate online content. The legislation marks one of the biggest steps yet by a Republican governor to act on allegations of online censorship at the hands of companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.
Florida StateWMNF

Nikki Fried: Florida is no longer a free state under DeSantis

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis’s private signing of a controversial new election law Thursday. She said Florida is no longer a free state under the Governor and likened his use of Fox News to that of authoritarian regimes. Fried’s criticism comes after DeSantis barred the general public and local media from witnessing him sign the SB90 election bill into law.
Florida Stateinputmag.com

Florida wants to fine social media sites that ban lying politicians

The only thing Republicans love more than misinterpreting the First Amendment is abusing the Second, but a new law passed in Florida is giving the GOP’s gun-worshipping a run for its money. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing the state to begin heavily fining social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube if they move to permanently ban candidates running in local political races.
Miami, FLDaily Beast

Ron DeSantis Threatens to Screw His Own State to Spite the CDC

The same Republicans ranting about President Biden’s supposed socialist takeover are just fine putting free enterprise in a straitjacket when it suits them. Take Miami, the capital of the global cruise industry, where ships are prepared to sail again in July by complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers are vaccinated. Blocking the industry’s return is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last month signed an executive order banning so-called vaccine passports, and this month signed legislation that makes it illegal for any business or industry to even ask whether any customer or passenger has been vaccinated.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida braces for battle over race lessons in school

The role of race in U.S. society and history remained a flashpoint for Floridians over the weekend, as people across the state assess a Department of Education rule proposal that would restrict teachers to teaching a prescribed version of American history. Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t hidden his preferences, and he restated his views as his administration’s plans became more widely known. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
Florida StateMSNBC

Florida can't use the Constitution to shield Trump. DeSantis can still try.

A series of sensational news reports on Thursday suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who many view as a contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — could potentially try to interfere if a New York grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump and seeks his extradition from Florida, where he’s currently residing.
PoliticsJezebel

Fox News Claims Even They Didn't Know Gov. Ron DeSantis Was Gonna Do All That

On Thursday morning, Florida Governor and stunt queen Ron DeSantis appeared to sign a restrictive new voting rights bill live on Fox News morning show Fox and Friends. But Fox News is now claiming they were completely unprepared for the event, which aired exclusively on their network and was closed to all outside press. The Associated Press reports that Fox News released a statement saying they booked DeSantis’s appearance “as an interview and not as a live bill signing. Neither the network, nor the show, requested or mandated the event be exclusive to Fox News Media entities.”
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ron DeSantis Mask Order Rejected by Disney for Florida Theme Parks

Florida's Disney World theme parks plan to keep their current COVID-19 safety guidelines in place following new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that suspended all remaining local government COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, including mask requirements. DeSantis issued two new executive orders "suspending all local emergency orders until July...
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.
InternetFortune

Facebook whistleblower: Government leaders routinely use platform to distort facts, manipulate voters

Sophie Zhang worked as a Facebook data scientist for nearly three years before was she fired in the fall of 2020. On her final day, she posted a 7,800-word memo to the company’s internal forum — such farewell notes, if not the length, are a common practice for departing employees. In the memo, first published by Buzzfeed, she outlined evidence that governments in countries like Azerbaijan and Honduras were using fake accounts to influence the public. Elsewhere, such as India and Ecuador, Zhang found coordinated activity intended to manipulate public opinion, although it wasn’t clear who was behind it. Facebook, she said, didn't take her findings seriously.
Politicspalmerreport.com

The end of Ron DeSantis

There will be a few candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to run again Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist has already announced his interest and Nikki Fried is probably going to follow. What does it mean, if a Democrat can win the race?. DeSantis has been against Medicaid expansion which has...