Cumulus Integrates into DTS AutoStage Ecosystem

In the current cryptocurrency bull market, many projects have no trouble raising millions of dollars off the back of a whitepaper and decent-looking website. NFTrade is taking a different and more direct approach, one the industry should follow, launching their mainnet weeks before their token generation event, allowing anyone to use the platform first hand before getting financially involved. This refreshing transparency is the first step of what’s to come from an exciting project, one that can fundamentally enhance every aspect of a user’s NFT experience. With the imminent launch of the NFTrade mainnet, here is what you can expect to see from the next-generation NFT platform’s release.