The Marion Art Center to present ‘Native Gardens’

MARION - Ready to downsize to a tiny house (or at least a smaller one)? Need to make room for new artwork? Ready to part with that piece of sculpture you thought you couldn’t live without? Now is the time! Back by popular demand, the Marion Art Center is currently preparing for its second summer online art auction fundraiser with a request to the public for donations of well-cared-for, prAwned pieces of art. Potential donations cover a broad range of categories including framed wall art, sculpture, glass, handmade ceramics, objets d'art, and more. On the suggestion of last year’s enthusiastic bidders, a new category, jewelry, will be introduced to this summer’s offerings.