The Marion Art Center to present ‘Native Gardens’
The Marion Art Center Theater will present its first play of the 2021 season, “Native Gardens,” written by Karen Zacarías and directed by Kate Fishman. The cast includes Gary Sousa as Pablo, Mia Vaughn as Tania, Suzie Kokkins as Virginia and Donn Tyler as Frank. The MAC’s sound and lighting technician is Steve McManus. Director Kate Fishman is seeking extras to fill four nonspeaking roles for this production. To find out more, email mactheater1957@gmail.com with “Extra for Native Gardens” in the subject line.www.wickedlocal.com