Marion, MA

The Marion Art Center to present ‘Native Gardens’

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion Art Center Theater will present its first play of the 2021 season, “Native Gardens,” written by Karen Zacarías and directed by Kate Fishman. The cast includes Gary Sousa as Pablo, Mia Vaughn as Tania, Suzie Kokkins as Virginia and Donn Tyler as Frank. The MAC’s sound and lighting technician is Steve McManus. Director Kate Fishman is seeking extras to fill four nonspeaking roles for this production. To find out more, email mactheater1957@gmail.com with “Extra for Native Gardens” in the subject line.

Marion, MA
Marion, MAWicked Local

Marion Art Center sponsors Toe Jam Puppet Band at Sippican School

MARION - Thanks to the generosity of the Marion Arts Center, the students and teachers of Sippican Elementary School were treated to a Friday afternoon performance by the Toe Jam Puppet Band. With Tom Poitras on guitar and back-up vocals and Vinny Lovegrove as front man and master of hilarity,...
Marion, MASouth Coast Today

Theater at Marion Harbor to host a reading of LZ Bravo: A Vietnam Tour of Duty

MARION — The Robert O. Broomhead Bandstand at Marion Harbor will be the site for a staged reading of LZ Bravo: A Vietnam Tour of Duty at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 1 Island Wharf Road, Marion. This is an original, one-act drama conceived and written by John Heavey, a local actor and the drama director at Tabor Academy.
Marion, MAWicked Local

Marion Art Center seeks artwork for online auction

MARION - Ready to downsize to a tiny house (or at least a smaller one)? Need to make room for new artwork? Ready to part with that piece of sculpture you thought you couldn’t live without? Now is the time! Back by popular demand, the Marion Art Center is currently preparing for its second summer online art auction fundraiser with a request to the public for donations of well-cared-for, prAwned pieces of art. Potential donations cover a broad range of categories including framed wall art, sculpture, glass, handmade ceramics, objets d'art, and more. On the suggestion of last year’s enthusiastic bidders, a new category, jewelry, will be introduced to this summer’s offerings.
Marion, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Art Exhibit

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit featuring Contemporary Prints by Allison Bianco and Stella Ebner. In lieu of an in-person reception, the Marion Art Center will celebrate its new exhibit with a free Virtual Gallery Tour & Conversation, one of the MAC’s eight SouthCoast Spring Arts events (marionartcenter.org/ scspringarts). The virtual reception will take place via Zoom on Friday, May 7 from 6:00-8:00pm. Partici­pants can “tour” the MAC galleries with the MAC’s executive director.
Marion, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Escape to These Secret Gardens in Marion

Spring is in the air and the gardeners of the SouthCoast are busy in their flower beds. Some people were born to create awe-inspiring gardens while others weren’t exactly blessed with a green thumb and are better off soaking in the scenery. Whether you are the former or the latter...
Marion, MAWicked Local

The Marion Art Center introduces ‘All Things Art’ for tweens

MARION – “All Things Art” at the MAC is a new, immersive weeklong program in late summer for young artists ages 10-13. The program runs Monday-Friday, Aug. 2-6, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily. In this survey of different media and practices, young artists will experiment with drawing, sculpting, printing on fabric, working with clay, and more. Learn how to talk about art making and what inspires one's creative choices. Some class time will be spent outdoors, weather permitting. The cost is $225 for MAC members and $265 for nonmembers, plus a $50 materials fee per student. Classes will take place in the downstairs MAC Studio or on the MAC lawn. This class can accommodate 8-12 young artists.
Marion, MAWicked Local

Elizabeth Taber Library conducting community survey

MARION - The Elizabeth Taber Library is conducting a community survey as part of its long range strategic planning. Library officials want community input to help then make decisions about future programs, services, and policies. Take the Elizabeth Taber Library Planning Survey online to be entered to win a $20 gift card. Print surveys are available at the Library, COA, and at the Marion Art Center.