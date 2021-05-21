newsbreak-logo
NFL

Where do Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott rank as a duo against their counterparts in the NFC East?

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are still a couple of months away from training camp beginning in the National Football League which means that the 2021 season is still a bit away itself. The year will open with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while the former is an underdog in that particular game, it stands to reason that they will win more games than they won’t when it is all said and done.

Dak Prescott
#Nfc East#The Dallas Cowboys#Said And Done#American Football#Nfc East#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Oddsmakers#Training Camp
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Record Predictions: Who Will Win NFC East?

Despite the hopeful improvement of the abysmal win-loss records of the division’s teams last season, the NFC East looks to be much of the same in 2021. However, Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley return from injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick now heads the attack in the nation’s capital, and the Eagles’ addition of 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith headlines their receiving corps. Each player could prove to be the cause of optimism in each facility.
NFLUSA Today

USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Jets rank after the draft?

While the Jets certainly improved their roster in this year’s draft, USA TODAY moved New York down a spot in its latest NFL power rankings. Following free agency and the completion of the draft, New York comes in at No. 29. New York was previously slotted at No. 28. The Eagles, Lions and Texans are the only teams ranked worse than the Jets.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Rost’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Seattle currently rank in NFC?

You didn’t expect the NFL headlines to slow down just because the draft ended, did you? Credit to Aaron Rodgers for keeping the news cycle alive and hectic in the first week of May. Here’s a look at two NFL headlines right now, tailored just for Seahawks fans:. The story:...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dak Prescott returns to the field and participates in first OTA session

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott practices after suffering devastating ankle injury - Vincent Frank, Sportsnaut. It’s been a long wait, but Dak Prescott is returning to football activities. It was back on October 11 of last year that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an absolutely horrific season-ending ankle injury...
NFLNFL

2021 NFC win total projections: Can Washington repeat in NFC East?

With the 2021 NFL schedule announced, we can now project win totals for every team in the league. As I did for the AFC, I've used projected 53-man rosters to simulate all 272 regular-season games 50,000 times, yielding the projected win totals for the teams in the NFC below. (I went into greater detail about my methodology in that file, but again, because of the difficulty in accounting for different scenarios that could unfold between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers, I projected the season with Rodgers staying in Green Bay for now.) As in the AFC, the top seven teams below are my projected playoff participants in the NFC.
NFLchatsports.com

Should the New York Giants be favored in the NFC East?

Normally, the NFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, but the 2020 season saw them stoop to a new low. The New York Giants were at the bottom of a lowly NFC East until Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott broke his ankle and was forced to miss the rest of the campaign. The Giants inched forward, overcoming Washington twice and pushing for a playoff spot, just barely missing the mark (thanks, Evan…).
NBANBC Sports

Value on Giants to win NFC East

On the latest episode of Bet The Edge, hosts Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick highlight some key matchups in the NBA and MLB with notable line movement. Drew provides insight on how he's handicapping the remainder of the NBA season as teams fight for playoff seeding, and others are looking on to next season.
NFLBirmingham Star

Cowboys coach: Dak Prescott expected to be cleared for camp

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects quarterback Dak Prescott to be fully cleared for training camp in July. "I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction. ... I know he feels really good."
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 4th Highest-Paid Athlete in the World: Forbes

According to Forbes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL and the fourth highest-paid athlete in the world. Forbes said Prescott's $66 million signing bonus that came with his four-year $160 million contract pushed him over $100 million for the year. "The outlook is bright...
NFL247Sports

Dak Prescott shares feelings about opening against Buccaneers

As if the Dallas Cowboys weren’t already one of the most popular teams in the sport, they had the spotlight shined directly on them on Wednesday with the news that the 2021 schedule had them going to Tampa Bay to open up the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about going to visit the Buccaneers to open the season and what it meant to him to play such a big game.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: What's the ceiling for Dak Prescott with good health in 2021?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the 100 biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. The Cowboys’ decision to finally give Dak Prescott a long-term contract was undoubtedly made easier by his 2020 season. Don’t get...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott vs. Tom Brady will set the tone for Cowboys season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) 120 days from now, the Dallas Cowboys will travel southeast to Tampa, Flordia to kick off the 2021 NFL regular season. To say this game could foreshadow the upcoming season might be an understatement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...
NFLFranklin News Post

Basham heads to Dallas, NFC East

After a professional tour of duty in the Big Apple, Tarell Basham is headed to Big D. The former Franklin County prep star and Ohio University standout signed a two-year, free- agent contact with the Dallas Cowboys in March. The Cowboys are Basham’s third team, but Dallas is the first...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Sources: The Dak Prescott 'Ramp-Up' Plan For Dallas Minicamps

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says if there was an NFL game to be played right now, "I could play today, and be successful.''. That won't be necessary. But as we first reported on May 11, there is a plan in place to get Prescott, coming off his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery, prepped for success once September rolls around.