The San Francisco 49ers added to their 90-man roster on Friday, inking former New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal. The 29-year-old Fowler was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2014. He spent four seasons with the Broncos before splitting time between the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New York Giants in 2018.