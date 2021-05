After months of speculation, the search is over: Nina King will become Duke’s next athletic director and the sporting world is loving it. King, who has been with the university since 2008 and is 42 years old, represents both a commitment to Duke’s current ways and an important influx of young leadership to the athletic department—a quality that will be highly valued as she steps into 70-year old Kevin White’s role in September and will likely be tasked with the eventual replacement of legendary men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski in her time at the helm.