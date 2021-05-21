Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast of 'Eternals': 'A Lot of People Are Going to Feel Seen'

This time last year it was apparent that 2020 wasn’t about to get better any time soon and that the entertainment industry was going to be taking a hard hit since celebrities were starting to come up with PSA’s and other videos to stay relevant with fans while other people were simply trying to figure out how they were going to pay their bills. The Eternals has been an ongoing idea for a while, but there wasn’t as much buzz about it as there has been lately, and for good reason. But now that the release date is moving ever closer, people are starting to take greater note of what’s about to be seen and what it will mean for the MCU. In the meantime, we’ve been given a look at Angelina Jolie in her role as Thena, if only for a brief moment, and it’s already interesting to think that she’ll be cavorting about in a golden bodysuit and, as per her character, will be able to summon forth weapons composed of cosmic energy that is her birthright, much like the rest of the Eternals. What and who they’ll be fighting has likely been established in several articles, as their enemies, the Deviants, have been around just as long as they have. But the short teaser that we were given of the Eternals was difficult to glean much from, apart from the idea that the group is going to be impressive on many levels. The Eternals are thousands of years old after all and have been on earth a very long time, watching over humanity and helping to cultivate the species without anyone being the wiser. The movie is going to be their introduction, but what comes next isn’t really certain yet since it would appear that things either haven’t been planned ahead that far, or it just hasn’t been revealed yet.