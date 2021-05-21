newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast of 'Eternals': 'A Lot of People Are Going to Feel Seen'

By Marc Malkin
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that a Latina woman in her 50s stars in a Marvel movie. It’s something that director Chloé Zhao was very aware of when she cast 54-year-old Salma Hayek to play Ajak in the upcoming “Eternals.”. “Ageism in Hollywood is a very concerning issue that we must...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Harish Patel
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Female Superheroes#Hollywood Stars#Movie Stars#Female Artists#Latina#Mexican#Variety S Newsletter#Gucci#Variety Salma Hayek#54 Year Old Salma Hayek#Marvel#Age Diversity#Writers#Costume#People#Ageism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthRochester Sentinel

Salma Hayek: I almost died after a battle with COVID-19

Salma Hayek almost died after contracting COVID-19. The 54-year-old actress has revealed she caught the virus last year and spent several months recovering from the illness, which she says was so bad her doctor was “begging” her to go to hospital for treatment.
MoviesTVOvermind

First Look at Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals

This time last year it was apparent that 2020 wasn’t about to get better any time soon and that the entertainment industry was going to be taking a hard hit since celebrities were starting to come up with PSA’s and other videos to stay relevant with fans while other people were simply trying to figure out how they were going to pay their bills. The Eternals has been an ongoing idea for a while, but there wasn’t as much buzz about it as there has been lately, and for good reason. But now that the release date is moving ever closer, people are starting to take greater note of what’s about to be seen and what it will mean for the MCU. In the meantime, we’ve been given a look at Angelina Jolie in her role as Thena, if only for a brief moment, and it’s already interesting to think that she’ll be cavorting about in a golden bodysuit and, as per her character, will be able to summon forth weapons composed of cosmic energy that is her birthright, much like the rest of the Eternals. What and who they’ll be fighting has likely been established in several articles, as their enemies, the Deviants, have been around just as long as they have. But the short teaser that we were given of the Eternals was difficult to glean much from, apart from the idea that the group is going to be impressive on many levels. The Eternals are thousands of years old after all and have been on earth a very long time, watching over humanity and helping to cultivate the species without anyone being the wiser. The movie is going to be their introduction, but what comes next isn’t really certain yet since it would appear that things either haven’t been planned ahead that far, or it just hasn’t been revealed yet.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Salma Hayek News

Salma Hayek revealed in a new Variety cover story that two directors informed her she wasn’t getting a job on their movies solely because she is a Mexican actress, despite both filmmakers admitting she was the best actress for those roles. Salma Hayek says she nearly died from secret COVID-19...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Salma Hayek says she battled a near-fatal case of Covid-19

Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with Covid-19. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress said she contracted the virus early on in the pandemic and almost ended up in the hospital. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: New Trailer, Poster Tease More Hijinks

The Hitman's Bodyguard is the perfect example of a movie that is only pretty good becoming a hit because it was released at the right time. August, in the pre-COVID days anyway, was usually a dead zone when it comes to movies. The late summer doesn't usually have a lot of movies coming out because the families are going back to school, but it's too early to release Oscar bait because the average Academy voter is approximately 102 years old and would forget it if you release your Oscar-bait movie before August. So The Hitman's Bodyguard was one of the last movies to come out in 2017, and for two straight weeks, there wasn't much to compete with it. Its second week at number one was one of the lowest box office since September 2001. However, it did make $176 million on a $30-$69 million budget, so a sequel was greenlit. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard turns our focus to Salma Hayek's Sonia who stole the movie whenever she appeared on screen. This new trailer and poster show that Hayek is clearly having a ton of fun playing this character.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Director Patrick Hughes Reveals New Details About Sequel

With the Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard arriving in theaters June 16th and the newest trailer now online, I recently landed an exclusive interview with director Patrick Hughes to talk about making the fun looking sequel. In the sequel, Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is reluctantly pulled back into the world of bodyguarding as he's united with Salma Hayek’s Sonia to try to rescue Sonia’s husband, Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Also returning for this installment is Richard E. Grant, while adding series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Gabriella Wright, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reactions to seeing Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This Monday, May 3, it was presented as one of those special days that is usually taken Marvel Cinematic Universe to surprise his fans around the world, through social networks. There we had the announcements of the premieres of the next films that will make up Phase 4, where we find Eternals, with Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie in its cast. Check out some reactions to seeing them in the MCU!
Celebritiestoofab.com

Salma Hayek Had Secret, Near-Fatal Covid Battle, Told Docs 'I'd Rather Die At Home'

Hayek was even put on oxygen at one point. Salma Hayek just opened up about her secret battle with COVID-19 -- and just how bad it really got for her. Speaking with Variety, the 54-year-old actress revealed for the first time that she contracted the virus fairly early on. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it got so bad," she told the publication.
MoviesDen of Geek

Eternals: How Salma Hayek’s Ajak Energy Aided Director Chloé Zhao

Marvel’s Eternals achieved a depth of diversity in its ensemble, as exemplified by the casting of Salma Hayek, who plays the role of Ajak, a key member of the film’s titular group of gods on Earth. Yet, while a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a notable coup for the veteran 54-year-old Mexican actress, her presence ended up providing inspiration for the film’s director, Chloé Zhao, now a Best Picture/Director Oscar winner for Nomadland.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

Salma Hayek Opened Up About Her Near-Fatal COVID-19 Scare

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Emily Weaver. It was a literal matter of life or death, Salma Hayek recalls in her May cover story for Variety. The Eternals actress spoke with the magazine about her near-fatal scare with COVID-19, revealing she spent nearly two months isolated in one room of her house while on oxygen. Now, a year later, she's finally getting back to work, but her recovery is still a work in progress—a life-altering journey she kept from the public about until now.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

Lady Gaga stars in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming true crime drama House of Gucci alongside Salma Hayek, who calls the “Born This Way” singer “the ultimate professional.”. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Angelina Jolie Movies: What's Ahead For The Eternals Star

There are many people in Hollywood whose work I grew up watching, many of whom turned me in the direction of loving movies and TV. One was Meryl Streep, another was Leonardo DiCaprio, and the last was Angelina Jolie. I grew up loving Angelina Jolie in all her films, thinking that she was one of the best actresses around. And, to this day, I still do, with her having taken on even more roles, from playing the iconic villain Maleficent to one of her more recent roles, in Those Who Wish Me Dead.