Dallas, TX

Girls Inc. Held Third Session of Their Power 2 the Girl Conference

dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls Inc. Dallas hosted the third session of their Power 2 the Girl Conference on April 29th. Over 500 girls from Mesquite High School, North Mesquite High School, School for the Talented and Gifted, and KIPP Truth Academy participated in this empowering event. Girls Inc.’s Power 2 the Girl conference,...

