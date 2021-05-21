Report: Cowboys worked out QB Brett Hundley, but nothing expected to happen any time soon
The Dallas Cowboys have been busy as of late in trying to find a backup quarterback with some experience. Dak Prescott is expected to take all of the team’s snaps at the game’s most important position as long as he’s heatlhy, but establishing a legitimate backup is definitely a good idea. As of now the Cowboys have Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci to choose from. They were previously linked to veteran Jeff Driskel, but he ultimately wound up signing with the Houston Texans. They also brought in J.T. Barrett for a tryout without signing him.www.chatsports.com