The NFL schedule has been announced, and the Marquee, season opening game featuring the reigning Super Bowl Champ is a home game against a team who has missed the playoffs 13 times since 2000, and have a 3-4 record in the seven seasons that they did get into the playoffs without advancing beyond the divisional round. The Dallas Cowboys are no longer "America's Team", not sure there is one now anyway. My point is that the L.A. Rams or Buffalo Bills should have been the opponent. Both are strong teams that may pose strong challenges to a Buccaneer repeat. But, for whatever reason, it seems the NFL wants to keep the myth going that Dallas is one of the elite teams and this is a matchup of two titans of the league. Recent history suggests differently.