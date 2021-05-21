California unveils sweeping plan for full reopening on June 15 as COVID fades

Eric Adams detailed his vision for stopping crime, rebooting our economy, and New York’s future tonight during the first New York City mayoral debate. “We must fight violence with prevention and intervention. Prevention, those are the long-term programs that you hear about, and they’re great. But we have to deal with intervention. We have gun violence now. If we don’t re-institute a plain-clothes unit, not an anti-crime version, but well-trained police officers to go after gang behavior and stop the gun flow into the city, we will lose more young people.”