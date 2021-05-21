newsbreak-logo
California unveils sweeping plan for full reopening on June 15 as COVID fades

By Luke Money, Rong-Gong Lin II
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials on Friday unveiled perhaps their most eagerly anticipated pandemic-related guidelines, which will steer California into a new, fully reopened age. Come June 15, Californians will wake up to a world that looks nothing like the past year-plus — one where businesses can open their doors without COVID-19 constraints on capacity or requirements for physical distancing, and where people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

