Northwest Iowa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

By Associated Press
WOWT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleONAWA, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Onawa man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year. A Monona County jury found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the January 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. Neubaum was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge. Hopkins was shot once while he, Neubaum and two other boys were working on a demolition derby car.

