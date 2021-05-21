No more capacity, physical distance restrictions required by state

California’s chief health official said Friday that the state no longer needs social distance and will recognize the full capacity of the company when the state reopens on June 15. State Health Director Dr. Mark Garry said next month that it would be safe to dramatically reduce virus cases and increase vaccinations in a state that would lift almost all restrictions. “We will continue to do some masking,” said Garry, who complies with national guidelines. He said California’s workforce regulators are developing individual safety rules that continue to apply to employers. Vaccine Verification at the Venue and COVID-19 Testing Regulations The state requires more than 10,000 outdoor event organizers to ensure that participants are vaccinated or tested negative for coronavirus. Is still recommended. Garry said those who cannot or do not provide verification should be encouraged to wear masks. The state will require vaccine validation or negative test results for indoor events with more than 5,000 participants, but Garry said it “can be done on its own.” -Certificate “and details coming from health authorities about how the process works. How about a mask and a trip? California will follow the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding wearing masks and traveling domestically and internationally, Garry said. This means that unless there is a particular country where travel is not recommended, it will not discourage travel and will not carry out voluntary quarantine when people return to California. California was the epicenter of the disease in March 2020 and 2021. Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California. This is the most common state in the United States. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials said they expect weeks to lift most business and social restrictions in general by June 15. He said 40 million states have been vaccinated nearly 35.5 million times and more than three-quarters of residents aged 65 and over have been vaccinated at least once. “Vaccines are widely available and we are proud of where we are,” Ghaly said. PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndGFibGVhdVBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJyBpZD0ndml6MTYyMTYyMDk0NDg2NScgc3R5bGU9J3Bvc2l0aW9uOiByZWxhdGl2ZSc + PG5vc2NyaXB0PjxhIGhyZWY9JyMnPjxpbWcgYWx0PSdWYWNjaW5lICcgc3JjPSdodHRwczomIzQ3OyYjNDc7cHVibGljLnRhYmxlYXUuY29tJiM0NztzdGF0aWMmIzQ3O2ltYWdlcyYjNDc7Q08mIzQ3O0NPVklELTE5VmFjY2luZURhc2hib2FyZFB1YmxpY3YyJiM0NztWYWNjaW5lJiM0NzsxX3Jzcy5wbmcnIHN0eWxlPSdib3JkZXI6IG5vbmUnIC8 + PC9hPjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ + PG9iamVjdCBjbGFzcz0ndGFibGVhdVZpeicgIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7Jz48cGFyYW0gbmFtZT0naG9zdF91cmwnIHZhbHVlPSdodHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1YmxpYy50YWJsZWF1LmNvbSUyRicgLz4gPHBhcmFtIG5hbWU9J2VtYmVkX2NvZGVfdmVyc2lvbicgdmFsdWU9JzMnIC8 + IDxwYXJhbSBuYW1lPSdzaXRlX3Jvb3QnIHZhbHVlPScnIC8 +++ = to some of the day, when cases of infection that has been newly reported is lower than the 1000, only 1,300 currently located in the hospital with the virus. “We haven’t enjoyed it, its level has been very early since the months and weeks of the pandemic,” he said. What about counties that are currently in the red? A reporter asked about the full Leo influence. Gary, who is penning a red-tiered county like Sacramento, said authorities were “watching it very carefully,” but believed the hospital would be unaffected. It is vulnerable to infection. ” The state is tracking a variety of changes, including whether there are breakthroughs for vaccinated people. It will be implemented. ” –KCRA3 staff contributed to this report.