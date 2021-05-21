Land a dream job in healthcare

The moment you step on the job market, you’re selling yourself. Yes, you, the job seeker, are a “brand,” and each touchpoint you have with a potential new employer is an opportunity to “sell” that brand, that vision of your candidacy, the promise of yourself as a future team member and employer. Every resume or CV you send, every cover letter or email you draft, and every interview you walk into is a kind of transactional activity where you are attempting to convince, through a number of strategies, a new employer to invest in you, your talents, and your background. You’re selling, well, you! You’re selling your competencies, but you’re also selling a promise of the value that you could bring to their organization if they choose to hire you.