California reveal details of June 15 reopening plan: Here’s what will change – Fresno, California
California is set to fully reopen its economy on June 15th, what exactly will it be? For the first time on Friday, I heard more about what restrictions would be lifted. The first and biggest change is that all capacity limits and physical distance requirements have been removed, regardless of settings. This means that bars, restaurants, concert venues, grocery stores, and everything in between, can be fully operational when needed.eminetra.com