New Brigadier General will be welcomed

Let’s see… I’m not good at dates, but my best recollection of assisting with I.C.A.R.E was back in 2010. My Dad, Dr. Ferrell Miller was the I.C.A.R.E. President at that time. He called me on the phone wanting help with registering a nonprofit name on Facebook. I have always enjoyed being given tasks that I have “no clue” how to accomplish, but like the challenge of figuring it out.