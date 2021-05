Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to remove their masks while outdoors and indoors. Almost immediately, major retailers updated their store policies and people started to walk around mask-free. However, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, many people are misinterpreting the health organization's major update. Read on to learn about the big mask mistake you might be making per Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.