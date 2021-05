As odd as this may sound given Reading’s drop-off in recent months, Saturday’s fixture is a clash between the two sides who’ve spent the longest time at the top of the league this season. While the Royals leading the Championship after nine of the first 11 matches feels like a distant memory, Norwich City took over in matchweek 12 and never looked back. Mathematically ensuring the title is a matter of when, rather than if, for the Canaries.