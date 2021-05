HAMILTON — One shot can be the difference between a good day on the links and a dismal 18 hole performance. Golfers need the ability to have a short-term memory, erasing a bad shot from their mind as soon as it hits the grass. If they can’t, that one bad swing can compound and turn into three or four bad ones. It can sometimes take years for experienced golfers to enter that headspace. Hamilton sophomore Eli Timmerman has already figured it out at just 15 years old.