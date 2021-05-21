DuPage Medical Group dermatologist offer 6 ways to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer

Getting rid of belly fat can provide an important boost to your overall health as well as your self-image. Love handles. Donut. Muffin top. Spare tire. Saddlebags. Whatever you call the accumulation of fat above or around your waist, it is one of the areas of the body most resistant to slimming strategies and a source of frustration for both men and women. “Excess fat around the abdomen and hips is caused – as is all excess fat – by an imbalance between the number of calories taken in and the number burned off,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Constance M. Chen. “Where these fat cells accumulate is dependent on many factors, including genetics, but over time, particularly as we age, the midsection is a particularly common destination. A spare tire per se isn't dangerous but it may be indicative of risk factors for a wide range of serious conditions including heart disease, diabetes, and liver disease. Getting rid of belly fat can provide an important boost to your overall health as well as your self-image.”