More than a game: Montford student’s dream comes true on the field

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.