Mankato author write follow up workbook to earlier book

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Author Catherine Brennan is releasing a workbook that answers the questions left in her previous book, “So now what? A guide for people who feel stuck.” The new workbook is titled “So now what? A guided workbook to get unstuck.”The book was written as a way for people to find their way after not knowing what comes next. The book features more than 200 questions for people to figure out what may cause them to feel stuck and to help them find solutions to get “unstuck”.