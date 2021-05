A felony conviction does not have to carry a life sentence. There are many programs and partnerships in the Capital City area that help those who have served their time find employment, housing and a positive purpose in life after lockup. To talk about it are: Rebecca Kelly-Manders, founder of the REfire Culinary Program for former offenders; Larry Bourdeau, director of re-entry programs for the Leon County Sheriff's Department; Don Papania, owner of Carver's Discount Dry Cleaners; Anne Meisenzahl and Rashad Simon, both board members of the Big Bend AFTER Re-entry Coalition; and Freddie Rouse from Disc Village.