The City of Ball Ground has rescheduled its monthly city council meeting, pushing the meeting back one week. Thursday’s meeting of the Ball Ground City Council has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 20. The meeting will still begin at 7 p.m. The rescheduled meeting will also feature the first hearing of the proposed fiscal year 2022 city budget. Copies of the budget can be found on the City of Ball Ground website, as well as being available for viewing at city hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.