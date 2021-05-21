Police calls May 9 - May 16

At approximately 4:49pm, Weds., 5/12/21; an incident occurred in Gervais where a subject shot another person and then fled in a vehicle with a passenger. A Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit proceeded through Mt. Angel and into Silverton where Silverton Police became involved. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a firearm at the Officers. The pursuit continued south on S. Water St out on Hwy 214 where the suspect vehicle stopped near Forrest Ridge NE. Gun shots were exchanged between the suspect and Officers. The suspect was then detained. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle sustained an injury and was transported to a nearby hospital. Several police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident. Oregon State Police were brought in and leading the investigation along with the Marion Co. District Attorney’s Office per Senate Bill 111. As in situations of this nature, the involved Officers were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Future press release information will come from the Marion Co. DA’s Office and Oregon State Police.