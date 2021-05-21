newsbreak-logo
Police calls May 9 - May 16

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:12 a.m. - Arrest for domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of 13th Avenue NE. 3:50 p.m. - Traffic accident in the 5000 block of River Road N. 11:52 a.m. - Forgery in the 4000 block of River Road N. 1:45 p.m. - Fleeing a police officer at the intersection...

Related
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Marion County, ORKCBY

Marion County deputies search for man that walked away from custody

SALEM, Ore. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff's Office transition center on Friday. Authorities say Jonathan Alan Goolsby, 22, walked away from the facility just before 5 p.m. on May 14. He had been in custody for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released on Friday, May 21.
Oregon StateNew Haven Register

2 hurt after kidnapping, chase, gunfire exchange with police

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man has been accused of kidnapping a teenager and hurting a second person in an incident that police said included a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in Silverton. Oregon State Police said officers responded Wednesday evening to a disturbance in Gervais...
Silverton, ORsilverton.or.us

Officer Involved Shooting Incident

At approximately 4:49pm, Weds., 5/12/21; an incident occurred in Gervais where a subject shot another person and then fled in a vehicle with a passenger. A Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit proceeded through Mt. Angel and into Silverton where Silverton Police became involved. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a firearm at the Officers. The pursuit continued south on S. Water St out on Hwy 214 where the suspect vehicle stopped near Forrest Ridge NE. Gun shots were exchanged between the suspect and Officers. The suspect was then detained. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle sustained an injury and was transported to a nearby hospital. Several police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident. Oregon State Police were brought in and leading the investigation along with the Marion Co. District Attorney’s Office per Senate Bill 111. As in situations of this nature, the involved Officers were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Future press release information will come from the Marion Co. DA’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Marion County, ORoregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting, Marion Co., May 13

On Wednesday, on May 12, 2021, law enforcement officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Silverton Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit of a possible kidnapping suspect. While in pursuit of the white Ford F150, an occupant in the involved vehicle fired multiple rounds toward police as they traveled through the city of Silverton. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE where the suspect exchanged gunfire with involved officers. The male driver of the Ford F-150 was detained by law enforcement; the female passenger was transported by Life Flight from the scene with life threatening injuries. Multiple police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident, no law enforcement officers were injured. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and two Silverton Police Officers were involved in the shooting. Pursuant to Marion County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Oregon State Police will be leading the investigation into the incident and the involved law enforcement officers will be placed on Administrative Leave. Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP21-126472.
Silverton, ORoregonherald.com

Officers dodge bullets, chase possible kidnapping suspect

Female passenger taken to hospital by Life Flight with life threatening injuries. Charges include: first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree kidnapping and fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle. SILVERTON, Oregon - On Wednesday, on May 12, 2021, law enforcement officers from the Marion...
Marion County, OR987thebull.com

Shootout Involving Police In Marion County

SILVERTON, Ore. — Police were involved in a shooting in Marion County on Wednesday night while chasing after a reported kidnapping suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds at officers while fleeing throughout the city of Silverton. More gunshots were fired when the vehicle stopped on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE. Several police cars were hit, but the officers and deputy involved were not injured.