ZEELAND — What do you get when two soccer players, a shot putter and a distance runner come together on a relay?. Other teams are going to know the punch line soon enough. The Zeeland East girls track and field team unleashed the unprecedented relay combination in the 4x400 relay to close out the Zeeland East-West meet last week and Kaleigh VanDeWege, Emily Macina, Katie Klein and Paige Westra were up to the challenge, winning the relay to close out the rivalry victory.