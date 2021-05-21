Preparing for 2021 Pro Motocross & Remembering Scott Sheak
This week was a tough one. Just as things are getting up and rolling again everywhere, after the successful conclusion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as we start rolling towards the start of the outdoor nationals here in the U.S. and motocross racing is getting back up and running in Europe as well, just as the Areas for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch are wrapping up and the Regionals are upon us, we get a cruel reminder of how dangerous what we do really can be.