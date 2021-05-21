Preparing for 2021 Pro Motocross & Remembering Scott Sheak

Eli Tomac exploded onto the pro scene like no one else. He literally won the first race he ever entered, at Hangtown in 2010, which is a mark even all the other great phenoms, amateurs, and grads can’t match. But the Tomac plan was never about one historic shining moment. This has always been about the long game. The story goes that Eli, in his amateur days, was actually held back from riding too much. His dad, the legendary John Tomac, knew burn out was a real factor in cutting careers short. When Eli clinched his third-straight 450 National Championship in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship back in 2019, I corralled his parents, John and Kathy, for an interview during our Best Post Show Ever. I asked John about his philosophy. He talked about Eli not riding all the time until the Supermini days. Not going all-in during the 50cc years. And more.