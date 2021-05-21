newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Preparing for 2021 Pro Motocross & Remembering Scott Sheak

By Davey Coombs
racerxonline.com
 3 days ago

This week was a tough one. Just as things are getting up and rolling again everywhere, after the successful conclusion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as we start rolling towards the start of the outdoor nationals here in the U.S. and motocross racing is getting back up and running in Europe as well, just as the Areas for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch are wrapping up and the Regionals are upon us, we get a cruel reminder of how dangerous what we do really can be.

At the start of the season, the prestigious US Motocross Championship 2021 will receive a colorful look from the European Grand Prix scene: MRT driver Alessandro Lupino. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship – also known as the Outdoor Series – begins May 29 on the slopes of Pala, California, south of Riverside. Twelve events are currently planned in the United States. The final is scheduled to take place on September 11th in Hangtown, California.
Added Prep Time for Pro Motocross in 2021 Could Reduce Parity - Motocross

Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Wait, not only is the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship not starting this weekend, it’s also not starting next weekend. There are three full weekends off between Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This is welcome relief for riders and teams that are usually crunched to switch from supercross to motocross while also handling the emotional highs and lows of a championship series. If you want to build the proper model and schedule for how to best deal with two series, more time between them is definitely better.
Watch: Pro Motocross Prep Featuring Cooper Webb, Jeremy Martin, & More

With the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning later this month, factory riders have taken over the local moto tracks for days spinning lap after last preparing for the summer. Yesterday, Spencer Owens was out at Fox Raceway at Pala yesterday for a day of filming the “stopwatch nationals.” Check out the raw footage Owens captured of the following riders: Jeremy Martin, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Max Vohland, Brandon Hartranft, Colt Nichols, Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, Derek Kelley, Dylan Ferrandis, Seth Hammaker, Derek Drake, Jo Shimoda, Dean Wilson, Cameron McAdoo, and amateur Levi Kitchen.
Mad Skills Motocross 3 Announces Release Date, Unbelievable Trailer

UMEÅ, SWEDEN—Swedish game developer Turborilla AB has announced the May 25 release of Mad Skills Motocross 3 with an absolutely wild animated trailer,. The highly addicting side-scrolling racing sequel is next up in a franchise that has seen more than 55 million mobile downloads and has become a part of the culture of global action sports. The new release carries on the franchise’s tradition of featuring the best racing physics on the market, but improves the player experience with significantly upgraded 3D graphics, regularly scheduled online championship events, realistic bikes with upgradeable parts, and infinitely more rider and motorcycle customization options.
Watch: Levi Kitchen Interview & Raw Motocross Riding Edit - Loretta Lynn's

Following an impressive showing at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited classes where he swept all six motos, Levi Kitchen earned 2020 AMA Amateur Motocross Rider of the Year honors. A few months later, the Washougal, Washington, native signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. While Kitchen is expected to remain an amateur throughout the majority of 2021, we heard he was flying at the test track. On Tuesday, we sent our photographer Spencer Owens out to Fox Raceway at Pala in California to get an update on the #147 and to capture some raw riding clips. Check it out.
Eli Tomac Remains A Force in Pro Motocross Over A Decade After His Debut

Eli Tomac exploded onto the pro scene like no one else. He literally won the first race he ever entered, at Hangtown in 2010, which is a mark even all the other great phenoms, amateurs, and grads can’t match. But the Tomac plan was never about one historic shining moment. This has always been about the long game. The story goes that Eli, in his amateur days, was actually held back from riding too much. His dad, the legendary John Tomac, knew burn out was a real factor in cutting careers short. When Eli clinched his third-straight 450 National Championship in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship back in 2019, I corralled his parents, John and Kathy, for an interview during our Best Post Show Ever. I asked John about his philosophy. He talked about Eli not riding all the time until the Supermini days. Not going all-in during the 50cc years. And more.
The 50-Year Legacy ON ANY SUNDAY Left on Motocross

This summer marks 50 years since Bruce Brown’s film On Any Sunday sparked a motorcycling boom in America. The film followed the exploits of riding buddies Malcolm Smith, Mert Lawwill, and Hollywood star Steve McQueen in an ode to many different forms of motorcycle racing, to universal critical acclaim. Brett Smith of We Went Fast is helping celebrate the late Bruce Brown’s masterpiece with cool new memorabilia, T-shirts, posters (by @goodtimbo on Instagram), a long-form feature on wewentfast.com and his new podcast, “50 Years of Sundays: On Any Sunday will change your life.” I had a chance to spend a couple days last week in Michigan riding with Smith as well as Simon Cudby, Dave Frazee, and “Six-Time” himself, Jeff Stanton, on a Jeff Stanton Adventure Tour. In between sessions Brett and I sat down to discuss On Any Sunday and what it’s meant to motorcycling in America these past 50 years.
Mad Skills Motocross 3 coming May 25

Turborilla has announced the May 25 release of Mad Skills Motocross 3 with an absolutely wild animated trailer:. The Mad Skills Motorcross franchise has seen more than 55 million mobile downloads. This new release improves player experience with significantly upgraded 3D graphics. In addition, players can expect regularly scheduled online championship events, realistic bikes with upgradeable parts, and more rider and motorcycle customization options.
Mad Skills Motocross 3’s trailer is Adult Swim meets Trials

Mad Skills Motocross 3’s release date is set for May 25 on iOS and Android. The news arrived alongside the game’s trailer, which has clearly taken inspiration from Adult Swim – it’s an interesting video, to say the least!. The side-scrolling racing game is the latest in the long-running series,...
Listen: Dr. Chris Leatt Explains First Neck Brace, Advancements in Motocross Safety

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.
Motocross / Off-Road

Off-road riders who cut their teeth on dirt bikes in the mid-1960s have borne witness to the rise and fall from favor of the two-stroke. From Joel Robert's first FIM motocross championship in 1964 on a CZ to Suzuki-mounted Ricky Carmichael's AMA Supercross title in 2005, two-strokes ruled the premium series, earning their dominance the hard way—going head-to-head with the reignin thumpers of the era until they developed enough sophistication to be superior performers.
Poll: Who Will Win the 450 Pro Motocross Title?

Seriously, this no racing thing has to STOP! Except for at the Vurb Shred Tour that is going down this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. No racing on that level is awesome. No racing on the pro level, not so much. I need something to watch. Anyway,...
This motocross game has no illusions about where you’ll be playing it

We have to hand it to Turborilla and the Mad Skills Motocross 3 marketing team. This is a great game trailer, with a simple message: Mad Skills Motocross 3 brings the excitement and thrills of big-time motocross motorcycle racing to the arena where you will most likely play it. Not the living room, not the bus, not a cab, or an airport waiting lounge.
Vertex Pistons 2021/2022 FIM Motocross World Championship season Partnership

Youthstream is pleased to announce that the partnership with Vertex Pistons will also continue for the 2021 and 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship seasons. Vertex Pistons are the multi-titled pistons that for decades have accompanied the champions of off-road specialties to victory, thanks to the solid know-how that the Italian manufacturer has begun to develop since 1953, the year of its birth. An innovative technology that has produced a line of high-performance racing products developed expressly for motocross, enduro, rally and Moto3, thanks to which the Vertex Pistons brand has become the reference in the sector.
Watch: Pro Motocross Prep Featuring Marvin Musquin, Dean Wilson, Max Vohland & More

With the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning later this month, factory riders have taken over the local moto tracks for days spinning lap after lap preparing for the summer. Spencer Owens was out at Glen Helen Raceway on May 18 for a day of filming the “stopwatch nationals.” Check out the raw footage Owens captured of the following riders: Marvin Musquin, Dean Wilson, Max Vohland, Michael Mosiman, Pierce Brown, Alex Ray, Brandon Hartranft, Stilez Robertson, Derek Drake, Mitchell Falk, Derek Kelley, Coty Schock, and Darian Sanayei.
Scott Sheak (1974-2021)

Home Breaking News Scott Sheak (1974-2021) We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Scott Sheak, the former professional motocross racer from Germantown, New York. Sheak suffered multiple spinal and internal injuries a little more than two weeks ago in a heavy crash while training at Walden Motocross in New York. Sheak was first taken to MidHudson Medical Center, then moved to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where doctors and nurses worked to stabilize him. Unfortunately, the massive injuries and subsequent pneumonia and staph infections proved to be too much, and he passed away earlier this afternoon. He was 47 years old.
KTM’s 2022 motocross, cross country lineups remain mostly the same

KTM’s 2022 motocross and cross country bikes are here. There aren’t many updates to the new machines, but KTM likely has good reasons for keeping things mostly unchanged. The announcement for the new models says the KTM 250 SX-F and 350 SX-F four-stroke motocross machines get a new counterbalancer shaft bearing for next year. KTM says this will “reduce friction and increase durability.”
2021 Southwick National Motocross Date Change

2021 Southwick National Motocross Date ChangeFollowing the newly announced lift in various COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an updated event date for the Southwick National. The annual visit to New England was originally scheduled for June 26, but will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
Following Shoulder Surgery, Jordon Smith To Miss Pro Motocross

Jordon Smith has had a rough last few seasons. In 2019 he had a lingering wrist injury that derailed both his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship run and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In 2020, he signed with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team but he suffered a torn ACL at the Daytona Supercross and missed both the remainder of supercross and the entire Pro Motocross season.