NBA

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors free live stream (5/21/21): How to watch NBA, time, channel

By Aaron Kasinitz
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling. The Warriors and Lakers squared off Wednesday night in a thriller to determine the West’s seventh seed. Curry hit six threes and piled up 37 points, but LeBron James hit an off-balance 30-footer in the closing minute to give Los Angeles a 103-100 victory.

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

Lebron James
Dillon Brooks
Ja Morant
#Nba Live #The Warriors #The Golden State Warriors #The Los Angeles Lakers #The Memphis Grizzlies #Western Conference #Hulu Live Tv #Sling #Warriors And Lakers #Warriors And Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis: Lakers Ready To Take On Challenge Of Facing Warriors In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the 2020-21 regular season, but that was not the main takeaway from the night. The Lakers’ win was rendered meaningless after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated a Denver Nuggets team that was content with losing. Portland’s win ensured Los Angeles would finish seventh and have to participate in the Play-In Tournament, with their first game coming against a dangerous Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night.
Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth. The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday. Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.
Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/23/21

Memphis Grizzlies (40-34) at Utah Jazz (52-20) The Line: Utah Jazz -8.5 -- Over/Under: 215.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz collide at the Vivint Arena in Game 1 on Sunday night. The Memphis Grizzlies will be quietly confident coming into this series...
NBA DFS Plays Friday 5/21

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
Grizzlies or Warriors: Who Should Utah Jazz Want to Play?

This article is first Jazz insider Newsletter. Sign up every Thursday to receive your newsletter in your inbox. Utah Jazz playoff opponents will be decided on Friday. If you’re a jazz fan, it’s time to do your best to become a Memphis Grizzlies fan. The Golden State Warriors and Grizzlies...
Grizzlies vs. Warriors: The best player prop bets for the final Play-In game

The official start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is Saturday, but before that, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have some unfinished business. The final Play-In game is at 9:00 p.m. ET Friday night on ESPN, and sees Steph Curry and the Warriors trying to rebound against a young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies squad.
5 Reasons Why The Los Angeles Lakers Will Beat The Golden State Warriors In Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are booked for a head-on collision in the Play-In before the postseason. This is surprising considering that the Lakers lifted the NBA trophy last year, but injuries to key stars have dropped them in the rankings. More importantly, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are once again battling it out after the regular season.
247Sports

Villanova NBA final regular season stats and playoff schedule

There are eight Villanova Wildcat legends on NBA rosters - here are their final 2020-21 season stats and the playoff schedule for each of the four players that advanced to the post-season:. Ryan Arcidiacono, 6-3, Guard, Chicago Bulls, #51. - Last season he averaged 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7...
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/21/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

The play-in tournament concludes tonight with the Grizzlies and Warriors battling it out for the final spot (8th seed) in the Western Conference playoffs. Tomorrow, we get back to some normalcy with a four-game slate, but for today it's another set of showdown/single-game contests. including a 100k to first place in the $7.77 NBA Shot Machine tournament on FanDuel.