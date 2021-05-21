newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Former Tennessee Mayor Pleads Guilty To Stealing $300,000 From Grandmother

Posted by 
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Tennessee mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his grandmother, FOX 17 reports. Christopher Scott Jones has made headlines over the last year while he was mayor of Mount Carmel in East Tennessee. In March 2020, he was found outside a motel room with lacerations and blood on his torso, WJHL reports, which he told Kingsport Police was from him falling on a knife. He was also arrested a few months later in May on charges of domestic assault. Jones resigned from his position as mayor in June 2020.

rock103.iheart.com
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
238
Followers
228
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Domestic Assault#Accused Of Assault#Grand Theft#The Assault#Police Misconduct#Grand Jury#Kingsport Police#Tbi#Fox#Mayor#Probation#Wjhl Reports#Official Misconduct#Photo#Property#Lacerations#Getty Images#This Week#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WEGR ROCK 103

Student Attacked Inside Stadium At West Tennessee High School

A teenage student at a West Tennessee high school was attacked by a stranger while inside the school's stadium, WKRN reports. According to Dyersburg police, the 17-year-old student was getting ready for track practice Monday afternoon (May 3) when an adult woman approached the student and "physically assaulted" them. Officers responded to the scene at Dyersburg High School around 3:30 p.m. to search for the suspect, who fled the scene after the random attack. The student didn't receive any serious injuries during the assault.
Memphis, TNPosted by
WEGR ROCK 103

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Woman During Livestream Fight

A Tennessee man is facing new charges nearly a year after a fatal shooting in Memphis was captured on a social media livestream. The incident began with an argument on Facebook, according to prosecutors, before evolving into a physical fight that was streamed on Facebook Live. Investigators said that a group of women holding various weapons, such as bats and knives, got into a fight outside a Frayser residence, and two of the women then began smashing windows at the home.