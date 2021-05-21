Former Tennessee Mayor Pleads Guilty To Stealing $300,000 From Grandmother

A former Tennessee mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his grandmother, FOX 17 reports. Christopher Scott Jones has made headlines over the last year while he was mayor of Mount Carmel in East Tennessee. In March 2020, he was found outside a motel room with lacerations and blood on his torso, WJHL reports, which he told Kingsport Police was from him falling on a knife. He was also arrested a few months later in May on charges of domestic assault. Jones resigned from his position as mayor in June 2020.