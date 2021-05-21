newsbreak-logo
Shipwheel Cattle Feeders receives environmental award from Alltech

By Canadian Cattlemen Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlltech Canada has awarded its inaugural Planet of Plenty award to Shipwheel Cattle Feeders of Taber, Alberta, as well as Burnbrae Farms, egg producers based in Ontario. In a release, Alltech notes that the Planet of Plenty awards are meant to acknowledge “those who are furthering a world of abundance through nutritional and digital technologies, innovation and sustainable management practices in the agri-food sector.”

