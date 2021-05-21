Shipwheel Cattle Feeders receives environmental award from Alltech

BURBANK, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that its CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian received an achievement award from the "Defensa Civil Republica Dominicana" (The National District of Civil Defense) for his unconditional support of the cause of the agency and his work on Escozine® as a treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus in the Dominican Republic (DR). The award was formally presented at a ceremony on Friday, May 14, where local leaders, such as the mayor, attended to recognize Dr. Mikaelian for his work.