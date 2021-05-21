newsbreak-logo
Carlos Reutemann discharged from hospital

planetf1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve-time Formula 1 race winner Carlos Reutemann has been discharged from hospital after two weeks of treatment. The former Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams driver was first admitted to hospital in his native Argentina on May 5 following a digestive haemorrhage. He was initially reported to be in a stable...

