Kyrie Irving Just Called out Boston Celtics Star Ahead of Playoff Series

By Erik Bacharach
Heavy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe playoffs are finally here, and the Nets’ first-round matchup is brimming with enticing storylines. A lot of them concern Kyrie Irving. After all, the seven-time All-Star played for the Boston Celtics before joining forces with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Irving spent two seasons with Boston between 2017-19 after beginning his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And now Irving and the second-seeded Nets will meet the seventh-seeded Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.

