Kyrie Irving Just Called out Boston Celtics Star Ahead of Playoff Series

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.